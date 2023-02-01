In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman died after a fire broke out in Dharavi area. According to reports, the blaze erupted at at Ashok Mill compound in Dharavi area. After the incident came to light, BMC officials said that the fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, machineries, and clothes. Five fire tenders are present at the spot to douse off the fire. Mumbai Fire: Level Two Blaze at High-Rise RA Residency Tower in Dadar (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi

A woman died after a fire broke out at the Ashok Mill compound in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, machineries, and clothes. 5 fire tenders present at the spot: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

