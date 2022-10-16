In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, four members of a family who went to Vaitarna river ghat in Virar slipped and fell into the river while taking selfies. According to reports, two of them managed to escape, but the other two died due to drowning. "Both bodies recovered." the Virar Police said. Video: Man Drives Autorickshaw on Platform of Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai.

Four Members of a Family Fall Into Vaitarna River

