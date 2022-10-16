In a shocking incident that has come to light, an autorickshaw driver was seen driving his vehicle on the platform of Kurla railway station. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen driving his autorickshaw on platform no 1 of the Kurla station. The video of Kurla station auto mafia on the platform has been widely criticised on social media. Not only this, the rickshaw also posed a safety hazard for passengers and trains. After the video went viral, Mumbai Police said that the Kurla Traffic Division has been asked to take necessary action. Video: Man Pushes Dolphin Back to the Sea After It Gets Stranded on Yekuvuru Beach in Andhra Pradesh.

Man Drives Auto on Kurla Railway Station Platform

. We have forwarded your concern to Kurla Traffic Division for necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 15, 2022

