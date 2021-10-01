In another incident of leopard attack in Mumbai, a 20-year-old has been admitted to Cooper Hospital after being injured in Goregaon area last night. The man, accompanied by his friend, was on his way to his house when the leopard attacked. There has been a significant rise in such cases in Mumbai. This is the fifth incident of leopard attack in the area over the last 8 days.

