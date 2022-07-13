As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, Thane and several parts of Maharashtra, an incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday morning. According to reports, many people are feared to be trapped along with houses being damaged. "Two people rescued so far," Palghar Collector said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Many people feared trapped along with houses being damaged. Two people rescued so far: Palghar Collector — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)