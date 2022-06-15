Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp, has been accused of cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore. As per a report in ANI, the popular television actor promised to repay the money with a 2.5% interest. A case has been registered against six individuals, including the actor, at the Oshiwara police station. The woman also claimed that the actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu threatened to shoot her when she requested the couple to repay her the amount.

Case Registered Against Karanvir Bohra

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)