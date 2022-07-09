Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. He also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

Check tweets:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/74NcPDHlZa — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Correction: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to BR Ambedkar* at Maharashtra Sadan, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/IRCWM7BE2k — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)