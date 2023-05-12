The Maharashtra government on Friday dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The Maharashtra government also revoked suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that it should be considered that he was on duty during the period of suspension. Param Bir Singh, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Unconditionally Withdraws Rs 90 Lakh Defamation Suit Against Arnab Goswami.

Maharashtra Government Drops Charges Against Param Bir Singh

