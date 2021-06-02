Maharashtra Govt Announces Fixed Deposits of Rs 5 Lakh For Children Orphaned Due to COVID-19:

Maharashtra: State Cabinet gives its nod to deposit one-time amount of Rs 5 lakh in bank accounts of children who have lost both their parents due to COVID19.

This amount will be given to the child after he or she attains the age of 21 years along with the interest.

