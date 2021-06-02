Maharashtra Govt Announces Fixed Deposits of Rs 5 Lakh For Children Orphaned Due to COVID-19:
Maharashtra: State Cabinet gives its nod to deposit one-time amount of Rs 5 lakh in bank accounts of children who have lost both their parents due to COVID19.
This amount will be given to the child after he or she attains the age of 21 years along with the interest.
— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) June 2, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)