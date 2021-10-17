For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. According to data available by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the city recorded 367 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths today.

Maharashtra: Mumbai reports 367 new COVID cases and zero deaths today, taking active cases to 5,030 as per Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FcAwJKgE0A — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)