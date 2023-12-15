Opposition party MLAs in Maharashtra’s Nagpur protested against rising unemployment in the state on Friday. Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government. Some opposition MLAs were seen frying Pakoras to depict the sense and intensity of lack of job apportunities in Maharashtra. Maratha Reservation Protest: This Government Is Sensitive About Giving Reservations to Marathas and Is Working Seriously for It, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Opposition Party MLAs Fry Pakora

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Opposition parties MLAs protest against the state government over the issue of unemployment in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/lKF3ZSpJVk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

