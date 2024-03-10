Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal of Pune International Airport today, March 10. As per news agency ANI, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal of Pune International Airport via video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Varanasi, Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Watch Videos).

Visuals From the Airport

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new terminal of Pune International Airport today, via video conferencing. Visuals from the airport. pic.twitter.com/kq4LUH8TRe — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)