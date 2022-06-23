Shiv Sena on Thursday filed petition before Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal to cancel the membership of 12 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, for not attending the meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde lashed out at the party for the move. Eknath Shinde tweeted "You can't scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs, because we are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray." He further said in the tweet "He knows the law, so he does not beg for threats and we demand action against you for creating an illegal group without a number."

12 आमदारांविरोधात कारवाईसाठी अर्ज करून तुम्ही आम्हाला अजिबात घाबरवू शकत नाही. कारण आम्हीच वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची खरी शिवसेना व शिवसैनिक आहोत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 23, 2022

कायदाही जाणतो, त्यामुळे असल्या धमक्यांना भीक घालत नाही. तुम्ही संख्या नसताना अवैध गट तयार केला म्हणून तुमच्यावरच कारवाईची आमची मागणी आहे. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 23, 2022

