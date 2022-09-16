Thane today recorded 93.97 mm rainfall. This is the highest rainfall recorded in a day this year. Heavy rains have continued to lash Thane district of Maharashtra, flooding several low-lying areas in the region. The Thane City Police today urged people to use local trains instead of vehicles for travel for the next 2-3 days.

Check Tweet:

