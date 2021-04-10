Maharashtra reported 55,411 new coronavirus cases and 309 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, 33,43,951 individuals have contracted the covid-19 infection in the state. The death toll has mounted to 57,638, while 27,48,153 people have recovered from the illness.

