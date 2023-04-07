Light to moderate scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning may occur over parts of Maharashtra during the next 3 to 4 hours. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Mumbai said that thunderstorms are very likely to occur over Nashik, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Satara and Sangli. The weather department further said that there is a possibility of hailstorm at isolated places in Kolhapur, Dhule and Aurangabad. Odisha Weather Forecast and Update: Thunderstorms Likely in Parts of State in Coming Days, Says IMD.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Nowcast warning ....Thunderstorm very likely to occur over Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg during next 3 to 4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places ( Kolhapur, Dhule, Aurangabad) pic.twitter.com/aplHc000jS — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) April 7, 2023

