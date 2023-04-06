Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. The IMD said that there will be no large change in the maximum temperature (Day temperature) during the next 4-5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: National Capital Records Minimum Temperature of 17.2 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Light Rain Today.

Odisha Weather Forecast

In the coming 4 to 5 days the temperature can go up by 1°C or 2 °C but not more than that, as there are chances for thunderstorm activities in many districts. There won't be any heatwave-like condition: Dr HR Biswas, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

