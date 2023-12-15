The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion as a Lok Sabha member over alleged misconduct in the cash-for-query case till January 3. On December 8, Mahua Moitra, who represented Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, was expelled from the House following the adoption of an Ethics Committee report that accused her of unethical conduct. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case

Supreme Court adjourns for January 3, 2024, the plea of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/JH1uowDToC — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

