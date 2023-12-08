The Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a 'cash for query' matter on Friday, December 8, after the Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion over alleged serious misdemeanours. The Ethics Committee report was tabled in the House today. Mahua Moitra is accused of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the real-estate conglomerate Hiranandani Group, in exchange for raising parliamentary questions. Mahua Moitra 'Cash for Query' Charge: Ethics Committee Report Urges Lok Sabha to Expel TMC MP, Recommends Intense, Legal Inquiry.

Mahua Moitra 'Cash for Query' Charge

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from the Lok Sabha in 'cash for query' matter. Ethics Committee report was tabled in the House today.

TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha

Speaker Om Birla says, "...This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP."

