Mandvi Beach in Gujarat's Kachchh district wears a deserted look as all activities at the beach have been suspended in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy. All operations at Kandla port have been stopped due to the impending cyclone. Jamnagar Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Terrifying Scenes as Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Gujarat Town, Several Structures Damaged.

Mandvi Beach Empty Due to Cyclone Biparjoy Video

#WATCH | Mandvi beach in Kachchh district wears a deserted look as all activities at the beach have been suspended in the wake of #CycloneBiparjoy All operations at Kandla port have been stopped due to the impending cyclone.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/MzOiZHySl9 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

