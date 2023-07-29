The Manipur government on Saturday announced that it has started capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants from Myanmar living in the ethnic violence-hit state. The ethnic clashes in Manipur have been linked to the alleged involvement of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, apart from narcoterrorism. "On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Govt of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," Manipur government said. Manipur Unrest: Around 700 People of Non-Tribal Meitei Community Left Mizoram Out of Fear, Say Officials.

Biometrics Of Illegal Immigrants

On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Govt of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar… pic.twitter.com/sx68ji2ZOO — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)