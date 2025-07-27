Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, is being broadcast live today, July 27, 2025. This marks the 124th episode of the programme, where PM Modi addresses the nation on important issues, inspiring stories, and government initiatives. The live telecast is available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the NewsOnAIR mobile app. Citizens can also watch the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat on the official YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, the PMO, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Narendra Modi. Known for focusing on developmental and social themes, the programme continues to serve as a bridge between the government and the people. Tune in now to hear PM Modi’s monthly address live. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Through 124th Edition of His Monthly Radio Programme.

Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)