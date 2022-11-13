A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media wherein a dog is seen carrying around a bunch of firewood to help its master in Odisha. In the viral video, the canine can be seen carrying a load of wood, walking behind the owner. The video has been widely shared on social media. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Shot Neighbour's Pet Dog to Death for Barking at Him in Beed.

Dog Carrying Fire Wood On It's Back:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)