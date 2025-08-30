A video is going viral on social media showing Maratha quota protesters taking a bath in the middle of the road near Cooperage Bandstand Garden in the Fort area of Mumbai. Thousands of protesters have gathered in Mumbai after Manoj Jarange Patil called for an agitation on Friday, August 29. The ongoing Maratha reservation agitation in Mumbai has drawn thousands of protestors. Patil sat on an indefinite hunger strike to demand 10 per cent reservation and quota benefits for the Maratha community under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and vowing not to withdraw the agitation until their demands, including granting Kunbi status to Marathas, are met. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 3-Member Panel to Hold Talks With Pro-Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Maratha Reservation Protesters Seen Bathing in Middle of Road Near Cooperage Bandstand Garden in Fort

#MarathaInMumbai : The protestors bathing in the middle of the road near cooperage Bandstand today. pic.twitter.com/HpjzJSXrBl — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 30, 2025

