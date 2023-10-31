Several Maratha activists in Mumbai's Byculla shaved off their heads on Tuesday, October 31, in protest against the delay in granting reservation to the community. The second phase of the Maratha movement has started in Maharashtra. This movement is now becoming violent. Maharashtra Cabinet today accepted the interim report of Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee on providing reservations to the Maratha community. The cabinet decided that the procedure to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas would begin. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Shave Heads in Mumbai's Byculla as Protest Intensifies (Watch Video).

Agitators Shave Heads in Mumbai's Byculla

Maratha activists in Byculla, #Mumbai shaved off their heads to register protest against delay in granting #MarathaReservation pic.twitter.com/QtFwHK7poQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 31, 2023

