In a shocking incident in Varanasi’s Lalpur Pandeypur area, a man allegedly broke into a woman’s house and beat her with sticks, forcing her to flee onto the road screaming for her mother. The assailant threatened the victim, saying, "Marry me or face the consequences," while chasing away bystanders who tried to intervene. A video of the assault surfaced on social media, showing the man striking the woman repeatedly and intimidating neighbours. Varanasi Shocker: Romanian PhD Student at Banaras Hindu University Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances.

Man Threatens and Beats Woman Over Marriage Demand in Varanasi

In #Varanasi's Lalpur Pandeypur area, a goon barged into a house, brutally beat a young woman until she fled screaming "Maa! Maa!" on the road, and threatened her mother: "Marry me or face the consequences." pic.twitter.com/h9cxTCeXy1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

