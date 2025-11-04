Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Two people, including a child, who were being treated at a trauma centre after sustaining major injuries in a road accident at the Kalayani river bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki have died, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the death toll in the road accident has increased to eight.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Barabanki Avdhesh Kumar Yadav informed ANI that the incident occurred late at night after a collision between a car and a truck on the Deva-Fathepur road. Six people who were travelling in the car died on the spot.

"The accident occurred late at night. The incident took place on a bridge on the Kalyani River under the Deva-Fatehpur (police station) limits. Two vehicles, a car and a truck, collided, in which six people sitting in the car died on the spot, CMO Yadav said.

Two people, who were critically injured, were taken to the district hospital, after which they were referred to a trauma centre, given the seriousness of their condition. However, we have been informed that both of them died in the hospital. A total of 8 people have died in the incident," he added.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, a total of eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap, which occured in the Deva Police Station area. (ANI)

