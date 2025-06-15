Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, citing initial reports, that two people died and several others were reportedly swept away after an iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday afternoon, June 15, in the Kundamala in Pune's Maval. The incident occurred near Talegaon Dabhade, a popular local tourist spot. As it was a Sunday, many people were visiting the area when the bridge gave way. CM Devendra Fadnavis, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the victims. He confirmed that 32 people were injured, including six in critical condition, and six individuals have been rescued so far. Fadnavis added that NDRF teams have been deployed and a search operation is underway on a war footing. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

2 Dead in Maval Bridge Collapse: Devendra Fadnavis

पुणे जिल्ह्यातील तळेगावनजीक इंदोरी येथे इंद्रायणी नदीवरील एक पूल कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेचे वृत्त ऐकुन अतिशय दुःख झाले. या घटनेत प्राथमिक माहितीनुसार 2 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 15, 2025

