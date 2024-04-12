The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued travel advisory for Iran and Israel on Friday, April 12, 2024. The MEA has advised all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. The ministry has also requested all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and get themselves registered. Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos).

MEA Issues Travel Advisory for Iran and Israel

MEA issues Travel advisory for Iran and Israel; advises all Indians to not travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. MEA also requests all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. pic.twitter.com/p2l47dXPiB — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)