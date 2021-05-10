Medical equipment arrives from Israel as India reels under COVID-19 Crisis

#WATCH Medical aid including 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators and other medical equipment from Israel arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, last night pic.twitter.com/UCZEROcVhC — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

