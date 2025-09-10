A disturbing incident of harassment has emerged from Meerut’s TP Nagar, where a BA student was molested and threatened by a man from her locality. The incident occurred on September 8 near BK School when the accused blocked the student’s path, forced her to talk, and allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her when she resisted. Meanwhile, a viral video from Nai Basti Colony shows the accused shirtless, surrounded by a large crowd, being beaten, pulled by the hair, and stripped before being taken away on a motorbike. Police said the accused has been arrested. Jalgaon: 7 Men Stalk, Molest 4 Girls During Religious Yatra in Maharashtra's Muktainagar; 1 Arrested, Manhunt Underway.
Molester Stripped, Thrashed by Public in Meerut
UP क़े मेरठ शहर क़े TP नगर थाना क्षेत्र की नई बस्ती कॉलोनी में छेड़छाड़ की घटना सामने आई है।#viralvideo
BA की छात्रा के साथ सरेआम छेड़छाड़ करने वाले मनचले को जनता ने ऐसा सबक सिखाया कि वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। छात्रा ने साहस दिखाते हुए शोर मचाया, पब्लिक को इकट्ठा किया… pic.twitter.com/5zUankWh3e
— TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 10, 2025
Accused Arrested
उक्त प्रकरण में आरोपी के विरूद्ध गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है।
— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) September 10, 2025
