Western Railway has announced a 12-hour mega block from 11:30 pm on November 16 to 11:30 am on November 17, 2024, for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. The block will impact UP and Down Slow lines, as well as Harbour lines. Slow line trains will be diverted to Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali, skipping Ram Mandir station. Harbour line trains from Central Railway will terminate at Andheri. Several Churchgate-Goregaon/Borivali trains will short-terminate at Andheri. Mail and Express trains may face delays of 10–20 minutes. Mega Block on Sunday, November 17, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

