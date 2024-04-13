Mumbai's local train services will be affected on Sunday, April 14, as a mega block will perform various engineering and maintenance works. The block will be on the Central, Western and Harbour lines. However, no mega block will be on the Uran and Transharbour line. A mega block will be on the Central line's Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan station from 11 am to 4 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega bock on Western Line's Up and Down fast line between Goregaon and Borivali station from 10 am to 3 pm. There will also be a mega block on Harbour Line's Up and Down slow lines between Kurla and Vashi station from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Mega Block on Sunday, April 7, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, April 14

