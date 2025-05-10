Central Railway has announced a Mega Block on Sunday, May 11, 2025, impacting services on Central and Harbour Lines. On the Central Line, UP and DN fast services between Matunga and Mulund will be affected from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm. Trains will be diverted to slow lines and may be delayed by 15 minutes. On the Harbour Line, services between Kurla and Vashi will remain suspended from 10:40 am to 4:40 pm. Several trains to and from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi will be cancelled. Special trains will operate on alternative routes. Passengers can use Thane-Vashi/Nerul routes during the block period. There will be no block on the Transharbour, Uran, and Western Lines. Travelers are advised to check timings before planning their journey. Mumbai Police Bans Bursting of Firecrackers From May 11 to June 9 Across City Limits Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

Mumbai Mega Block on May 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)