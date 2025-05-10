Mumbai Police has issued a strict directive prohibiting the use of firecrackers, fireworks, and rockets across the city limits of Brihanmumbai from May 11 to June 9, 2025, both days inclusive. The official order states, “No persons shall let off or throw any fire crackers/firework or send up any rocket including a chidi in or upon any place in the limits of Brihan Mumbai for the period from 11th May, 2025 to 9th June, 2025.” The order aims to maintain public safety and curb disturbances during this period. Violators could face legal action under relevant sections of the law. The move comes amidst growing concerns over noise pollution and public security. India-Pakistan Tension: Gujarat Imposes Ban on Drones and Firecrackers at All Events Until May 15, Says Harsh Sanghavi.

Mumbai Police Bans Bursting of Firecrackers From May 11 to June 9 Across City Limits

Mumbai Police, under the Maharashtra Police Act, has issued a preventive order prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qoKSaZ3Hcr — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

