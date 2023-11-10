CJI DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, on Friday, November 10, inaugurated the "Mitti Cafe" inside the Supreme Court complex. The "Mitti Cafe" will be run and managed by differently-abled people. Differently-abled children performed the National Anthem in sign language inside the Supreme Court premises during the event. The performance was graced by CJI DY Chandrachud and other judges who watched the differently-abled children perform. ‘Mitti Cafe’ Inaugurated Inside Supreme Court Complex: CJI DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Cafe Managed by Differently-Abled People Inside SC Complex (Watch Video).

Differently-Abled Children Perform on National Anthem

VIDEO | CJI DY Chandrachud and other judges watch as differently-abled children perform on National Anthem in sign language during an event inside the Supreme Court premises. pic.twitter.com/cDHRMX4wQv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2023

