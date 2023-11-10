Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday, November 10, inaugurated “mitti cafe” inside supreme court complex. The cafe will be completely managed by differently-abled people. This is a chain of cafes run by Mitti- Social Initiative Foundation. It is important to note that CJI Chandrachud is the father to two adopted differently-abled girl daughters. 'Dhruv, Are You Happy?': CJI DY Chandrachud Asks Lawyers To Make Way for Child Who Attends His Parents' Matrimonial Case in Supreme Court.

Mitti Cafe Inaugurated inside SC Complex

VIDEO | CJI DY Chandrachud inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' inside Supreme Court complex. The cafe is managed by differently-abled people. pic.twitter.com/MpRbpL4dy6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2023

