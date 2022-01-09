The Ministry of AYUSH announced to organize a global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on 14 January 2022 for 75 lakh people globally on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The occasion commemorates thanksgiving to 'Mother Nature' for bestowing health, wealth, and happiness. As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the mass Surya Namaskar demonstration programme is also intended to carry the message of climate change and global warming.

Check Tweet:

.@moayush to organize global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14, 2022 for 75 lakh people globally on the day of Makar Sakranti The occasion commemorates thanksgiving to 'Mother Nature' for bestowing health, wealth, and happiness pic.twitter.com/d6lb1hYos9 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)