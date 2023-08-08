A mock drill at a temple which was organised by the police went horribly wrong as a man attacked and slapped the dummy "terrorist" in Maharashtra's Dhule. According to the reports, the control room of the Superintendent of Police office recieved a call that terrorists had entered the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Devpur of Dhule city. Following this, the police approached the scene and neutralised the situation. With this, Dhule citizens got to enjoy the thrill of the mock drill. However, it did not go down well with one citizen who got angry after kids and women present in the temple got scared and started crying. He went on to attack the dummy terrorist and slapped him twice. The officials intervened and controlled the situation. Snake Eats Snake in Maharashtra Video: Cobra Swallows Another Cobra in Nashik, Spits It Out After Being Lifted by Man.

Mock Drill At Temple Goes Wrong

