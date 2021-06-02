Spatial Rainfall Distribution Increased Over Kerala; Monsoon Onset Over State is Likely to Take Place During Next 24 Hours, Says IMD:

Spatial rainfall distribution increased over Kerala. Westerly winds strengthened in lower levels over south Arabian Sea&deepened. Increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast&adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It'll further enhance rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24-hrs: IMD — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)