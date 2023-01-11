In yet another incident of sexual assault, a doctor allegedly raped a medical student of Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) on a marriage lure. The complaint was filed by the victim. Moradabad SP Akhilesh Bhadoria said "A complaint was received that a medical student of TMU was raped by her teacher, who is a doctor, on the pretext of marriage. FIR filed, medical of the woman is being conducted and her statement has been recorded, a probe is underway." Pune: Social Worker from UP's Ghaziabad Raped At Gun-Point, Accused Arrested.

Doctor Rapes Medical Student on Pretext of Marriage:

Moradabad, UP | A complaint was received that a medical student of TMU was raped by her teacher, who is a doctor, on the pretext of marriage. FIR filed, medical of the woman is being conducted and her statement has been recorded, a probe is underway: Akhilesh Bhadoria, SP pic.twitter.com/mauQWYH7BY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

