Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday announced that Black Fungus has been declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Vij said now Doctors will report to CMOs of the Districts, of any black fungus case detected. "Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all Doctors, dealing with corona, about its treatment", he said.

