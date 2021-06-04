Mucormycosis: Maharashtra Government Caps Cost of Treatment for Black Fungus in Private Hospitals

Maharashtra govt caps cost of treatment for mucormycosis in private hospitals "Rate of treatment for this disease in urban & rural areas cannot be higher than fixed rate. If found that extra charges have been levied then excess amount shall be reimbursed to patient," reads order pic.twitter.com/ptzU7bPTZc — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

