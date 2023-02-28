The Supreme Court has directed that the Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family is not restricted to India but also when in abroad. The cost, however, is to be borne by the Ambanis, the Supreme Court said. AP Global Investment Summit 2023: Industry Titans Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, KM Birla, and Many More to Congregate for Mega Event in Andhra Pradesh.

Mukesh Ambani and Family Be Provided Highest Z+ Security:

Supreme Court directs to provide highest level Z+ security cover to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India & abroad. Entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, court said. pic.twitter.com/qABwon3eIU — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)