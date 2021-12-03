In an unfortunate incident, a 4-month-old baby died after the delay in treatment following a gas cylinder blast that had taken place early on Tuesday morning. Following reports of the alleged delay in treating the injured, the BMC ordered an enquiry on Tuesday evening. As per the reports, 2 doctors and a nurse involved in the medical negligence were suspended. Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC said that "Committee has been formed to probe the matter & action will be taken against the guilty."

