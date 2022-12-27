According to reports, around 500-year-old monuments and idols of deities have surfaced at Mumbai's Aarey colony. Pictures of the monuments and idols of deities have went viral on social media. The monuments and idols of deities are said to be around 500-years-old. Reportedly, the monuments and idols of deities were discovered at Aarey Colony in Goregaon. Supreme Court to Hear Mumbai's Aarey Colony Tree Felling Matter on November 24.

See Post:

In Mumbai's Aarey Colony, around 500-year-old monuments and idols of deities have surfaced. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/6NKBjps8OZ — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) December 27, 2022

