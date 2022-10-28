A level-2 fire broke out at a godown of computer parts at Kurla in Mumbai late at night on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident. Following the incident, fire trucks rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The situation is under control. Mumbai Fire: Level-2 Blaze Erupts At Godown on Sakinaka-Khairani Road, No Casualties Reported Yet

Check Tweet:

Mumbai: A level-2 fire broke out in a godown in Kurla area. Eight fire tenders are carrying out the fire fighting operations. Further details awaited. carried pic.twitter.com/2HMwzFBS5D — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)