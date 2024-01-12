In a spectacular display of prowess, the Indian Air Force (IAF) treated Mumbai to an exhilarating air show over Marine Drive as part of an ongoing outreach program on Friday, January 12. The event, spanning three days until January 14, aims to enhance awareness and strengthen the bond between the IAF and the local community. The one-hour aerial exhibition, held from 12 pm to 1 pm, showcased mesmerising aerobatic displays by the renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. The Su-30 MKI graced the skyline with a thrilling flypast and low-level aerobatic manoeuvres, complemented by freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C130 aircraft, offering Mumbaikars an unforgettable aviation spectacle. Indian Air Force To Organise Aerial Display in Mumbai From January 12 to 14 as Part of Outreach Programme.

Air Show in Mumbai

The Air show by Indian Air Force 🇮🇳#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/z1VEJtb3m5 — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Preparation visuals of the aerial display to be organised in Mumbai by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of the Indian Air Force outreach programme in coordination with the Government of Maharashtra from 12-14 January over Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/rbepF8B3QG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

