Mumbai Dabbawala Association mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We're very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II & all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rest in peace," said Chairman Subhash Talekar.

Check Tweet:

