Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sudhakar Pathare, was killed in a road accident near Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, March 29. As per the report, Pathare had visited Hyderabad for training. He was on his way to visit a temple with a relative when the accident occurred. Both Pathare and his relative lost their lives in the crash. Mumbai Police Commissioner extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. "DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contributions in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and earlier in Navi Mumbai were invaluable, and his loss leaves a profound void in our ranks. The Mumbai Police force stands together in mourning the loss of one of its finest officer," CP Mumbai Police posted on X. Mumbai: Animation Company Executive Dies by Suicide in Vile Parle Hotel After Placing 'Do Not Disturb' Sign on Door, Blames Wife and Her Aunt in Suicide Note Left on Firm's Website.

Mumbai DCP Sudhakar Pathare Dies in Road Accident

Mumbai Police is deeply saddened to announce the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident near Hyderabad today. DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contributions in… pic.twitter.com/OEkoE2sDCQ — पोलीस आयुक्त, बृहन्मुंबई - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)